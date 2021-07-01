Daniel Lanois shares “Torn Again” featuring Leonard Cohen

Daniel Lanois has released a new song, "Torn Again," which features a spoken word performance by the late Leonard Cohen. It features pedal steel guitarist Rocco Deluca, who creates a gorgeous, ethereal backdrop for Cohen's sorrowful lines and unmistakable voice.

"There are moments in this creative journey that stand out in a quiet profound permanence," Lanois says. "This Leonard Cohen poem and reading from the man himself, always left me with that special feeling. The framing of Leonard’s reading started as a slide guitar performance with my good friend Rocco Deluca. The spine of our steel guitars became the rock for the poem to stand on. Wayne Lorenz and I spent many hours in the studio rearranging and dubbing out the steel to enhance the lyrical journey with orchestral compliment. I’m very proud of this work, may it keep on reaching and speaking."

Listen below.

Leonard Cohen died in 2016; a posthumous album, Thanks For the Dance, was released in 2019.