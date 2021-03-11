Danish industrial-punk trio HIRAKI team with The Armed’s Cara Drolshagen on new song (listen)

Danish trio HIRAKI make dark, intense music that pulls from noise, punk, post-hardcore, industrial, and more, and they're set to release a new album, Stumbling Through The Walls, on April 9 via Nefarious Industries (pre-order), They recently released lead single "The Alarmist," and we're now premiering second single "Common Fear," which features guest vocals by Cara Drolshagen of The Armed. (To HIRAKI's knowledge, this is Cara's first-ever guest appearance outside of The Armed.) HIRAKI don't exactly sound like The Armed, but if you like that band, you'll probably like this one too. Both bands are punk in spirit but genre-defying in sound, and both make genuinely killer, fresh-sounding heavy music. (You also might like this if you're into current industrial punk stuff like Uniform and Street Sects.)

Vocalist/synth player and visual director Jon Gotlev says, "’Common Fear’ is a call out to all the unyielding and the bellicose, who gnaw on the fear of the heavy-hearted and distort the hope and wellbeing of the world. And to all future gens, not to let bygones be bygones but to challenge the foundation and TILT THE STRUCTURE." Guitarist Tue Schmidt adds, "The roaring synth opening is a warning signal not to be disdained and serves as the ideal entrance to the new album. Furthermore, we are super stoked to have Cara conclude the track with another relentless vocal performance. Her voice and presence are the perfect match to our endeavors of progression."

Listen to "Common Fear" and "The Alarmist" below...