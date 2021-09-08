Danish sludge metallers LLNN tap Cryptopsy’s Matt McGachy for “Desecrator” (watch the video)

Copenhagen sludge metallers LLNN will release a new album, Unmaker, on September 24 via Pelagic (pre-order). New single "Desecrator" (ft. Matt McGachy of Cryptopsy) is out now, and is a heavy, caustic dose of hardcore-informed sludge, with a hint of proggy psychedelia in the slowed-down mid-section. "In chaotic times, chaotic sonic vibrations sprout in the form of pulverizing energy, desperation and heaviness," LLNN's Ketil G. Sejersen tells us. "This song is all about that. We hope you'll enjoy ‘Desecrator’ - ft. a special guest appearance." Listen and watch the video below.