Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA detail collab LP ‘Scaring the Hoes,’ share “Lean Beef Patty”

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA have officially announced the collaborative album they've been teasing for nearly a year. It's called Scaring the Hoes and due March 24, and first single "Lean Beef Patty" is out now. It's a banging track with breakneck verses over a hyperpop-leaning production. Peggy's production shines under his own voice, and ushers in a brief but cutting verse by Danny. Listen below.

JPEGMAFIA's last album was LP! from 2021, and we're hoping that Danny Brown's new album Quaranta comes out soon too. SCARING THE HOES follows their collaborations on "Negro Spiritual" and "3 Tearz" off Danny's 2019 album uknowhatimsayin?. The new album's only listed feature is the very promising newer rapper redveil. Check out the tracklist below.

SCARING THE HOES Tracklisting

Lean Beef Patty

Steppa Pig

SCARING THE HOES

Garbage Pale Kids

Fentanyl Tester

Burfict!

Shut Yo Bitch Ass Up/Muddy Waters

Orange Juice Jones

Kingdom Hearts Key (feat. redveil)

God Loves You

Run The Jewels

Jack Harlow Combo Meal

HOE (Heaven On Earth)

Where Ya Get Ya Coke From?