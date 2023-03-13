Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA detail collab LP ‘Scaring the Hoes,’ share “Lean Beef Patty”
Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA have officially announced the collaborative album they've been teasing for nearly a year. It's called Scaring the Hoes and due March 24, and first single "Lean Beef Patty" is out now. It's a banging track with breakneck verses over a hyperpop-leaning production. Peggy's production shines under his own voice, and ushers in a brief but cutting verse by Danny. Listen below.
JPEGMAFIA's last album was LP! from 2021, and we're hoping that Danny Brown's new album Quaranta comes out soon too. SCARING THE HOES follows their collaborations on "Negro Spiritual" and "3 Tearz" off Danny's 2019 album uknowhatimsayin?. The new album's only listed feature is the very promising newer rapper redveil. Check out the tracklist below.
SCARING THE HOES Tracklisting
Lean Beef Patty
Steppa Pig
SCARING THE HOES
Garbage Pale Kids
Fentanyl Tester
Burfict!
Shut Yo Bitch Ass Up/Muddy Waters
Orange Juice Jones
Kingdom Hearts Key (feat. redveil)
God Loves You
Run The Jewels
Jack Harlow Combo Meal
HOE (Heaven On Earth)
Where Ya Get Ya Coke From?