Danny Brown & JPEGMAFIA debuted song off collab album at Smokers Club Fest (watch)

Danny Brown brought out JPEGMAFIA during his set at San Bernardino's Smokers Club Festival over the weekend, and they debuted a new song that they had previously previewed during an NTS Radio show in March. Danny also told the crowd that the song is off an upcoming collaborative album between the two rappers. "So yeah, Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA album," he said. "Y’all just heard the first song, coming soon. Motherfuckers get ready for Peggy and Danny, bitch, I'm out!" The song sounds great - watch a fan-shot video below.

Previously, Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA collaborated on "Negro Spiritual" off Danny's 2019 album uknowhatimsayin?, and JPEGMAFIA produced the Run the Jewels-featuring "3 Tearz" from that same album. Danny has also been teasing his own new album, Quaranta.