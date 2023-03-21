Danny Brown & JPEGMAFIA release new single, played SXSW together (videos)

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown's collaborative album Scaring the Hoes comes out this Friday (3/24), and they've just shared its title track. JPEGMAFIA produced it, and it's a dark, erratic rap song and another very promising taste of this album. Check out the track and its video below.

Danny Brown also just brought out JPEGMAFIA for three songs at his sole SXSW appearance, a Collide Magazine / Dr. Martens day party on Rainey Street’s Clive Bar, and he also brought out Hannibal Buress, who he had just teamed with for a remix of "Veneers" by Hannibal's rap alter-ego Eshu Tune. Check out videos of Danny and Peggy at SXSW below.