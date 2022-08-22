Danny Brown releases new song “Winter” (listen)

Danny Brown has released a new song, "Winter," his first solo work since 2019's uknowhatimsayin?. This comes after the news that he's got a new album called Quaranta, as well as a collaborative album with JPEGMAFIA, though no word yet if "Winter" is part of an upcoming project or a stand-alone track. (It was quietly uploaded to SoundCloud and isn't streaming anywhere else.) The song finds Danny spitting at breakneck speed over an entrancing beat produced by Danny himself. Check it out below.



