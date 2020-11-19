Danny Brown’s Bruiser Thanksgiving will be a livestream this year (lineup)

For the past six years, Danny Brown has typically spent the night before Thanksgiving playing one of his special-guest featuring "Bruiser Thanksgiving" shows in Detroit. This year, because of coronavirus, he's taking the tradition digital. The seventh annual Bruiser Thanksgiving will stream on Wednesday, November 25 at 9 PM ET on Momenthouse, and features sets from Shigeto, ZelooperZ, Tiny Jag, and Bruiser Wolf, in addition to Danny himself. Tickets are on sale now.

Danny has also shared a new video for "Savage Nomad" from 2019's uknowhatimsayin¿. Directed by Realestphotographerever, it was filmed during Danny's pre-COVID tour, and features some of the artists on the Bruiser Thanksgiving bill. Watch it below.

Danny also recently rapped on Detroit electronic musician Jimmy Edgar's subwoofer-rattling new song "Get Up."