Danny Elfman announces more orchestral shows

Last year, Danny Elfman played Coachella with an orchestra, performing a mix of Oingo Boingo songs, his movie and TV scores, and solo work, and then did similar shows at Hollywood Bowl last fall. He's just announced two new dates: San Diego's North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on August 3, and Irvine, CA's FivePoint Amphitheatre on August 5.

Both shows are billed as "From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!" and tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 AM Pacific.

Hey Danny, how about a few East Coast shows?

Watch video from his 2022 performances below.