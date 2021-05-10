Danny Elfman announces orchestral ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ show in L.A.

Danny Elfman has announced he'll be performing as part of a live, orchestral Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film event at Banc of California Stadium on Friday, October 30. As he's done before, Elfman – who composed the original film’s music, lyrics and score – will reprise his singing voice role as Jack Skellington. “Jack Is Back! I was so sorry to have missed last Halloween. (We all know why),” Elfman says in a statement. “BUT- I’m not skipping this year. Jack wants to get back on stage. I can’t wait to see you all.”

The event, which will feature other original voices from the film and other special guests TBA, will feature a full orchestra and choir, conducted by John Mauceri, who will perform live in sync with a screening of the film. With it being Halloween weekend, there will also be a pre-show costume contest and trick-or-treating at the stadium.

Tickets for Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film concert experience go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 AM Pacific, with a presale starting May 11 at 10 AM Pacific.

Meanwhile, Danny Elfman is set to release his first solo album in nearly 40 years in June