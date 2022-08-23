Danny Elfman playing Coachella-style “greatest hits” shows at Hollywood Bowl

One of the highlights of Coachella 2022 was Danny Elfman who played his first rock band shows in decades, mixing Oingo Boingo and solo material with his many iconic film and TV scores for a bravura performance. He's announced he'll be doing two similar "greatest hits" sets at Hollywood Bowl on October 28 & 29.

These Hollywood Bowl shows this year are in lieu of Elfman's annual Nightmare Before Christmas shows, and will feature more than he played at Coachella. He writes: "Verified This Halloween! A special Coachella-Plus concert at The Hollywood Bowl! I promise it will be insane! Same show as Coachella but with MUCH MORE added. More songs from Boingo, more songs from Big Mess (some never before played live on this planet) and more film score highlights. All performed with the same great band and a full orchestra and choir onstage! If you were at Coachella you’ll still love it. If you saw it online, then you REALLY want to catch the full live performance, which is WAY more than what the cameras picked up."

The band Danny assembled includes guitarists Wes Borland and Nili Brosh, drummer Josh Freese, bassist Stu Brooks, and a full orchestra and choir conducted by Oingo Boingo's Steve Bartek who also plays guitar on a few of the band's classics. Check out his Coachella setlist here, and watch a few fan-shot videos below.

Danny adds, "Sorry to say this Halloween, my show is NOT for the kiddies! 👻"

Boy Harsher have been tapped to open both shows and tickets go on various presales today (8/23) at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT, and go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 26 at 10 AM PT.

Danny recently released a remix album, Bigger. Messier., that features Trent Reznor, Iggy Pop, HEALTH, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Zach Hill Of Death Grips, Xiu Xiu, Squarepusher and more. Stream it below.