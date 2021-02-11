Danny Elfman releasing a song a month in 2021, shares “Love in the Time of Covid”

Celebrated film composer and onetime Oingo Boingo frontman Danny Elfman recorded his first new solo songs in a couple decades so he'd have something new to play at his 2020 Coachella performances. Thanks to the pandemic, those didn't happen (though maybe in the fall?), but Danny ended up releasing the songs -- which intersect his theatrical post-punk/new wave and orchestral sides -- anyway. Now he seems to have gotten the songwriting bug again, and has announced that he'll release a new song on the 11th day of every month throughout 2021.

We didn't know about the series at the time but the first of those was "Sorry," and now he's back with a song that clearly hadn't been sitting around collecting dust for years. “There’s certainly nothing light-hearted or funny about Covid, but I can still poke a little fun at the crazy way social isolation has changed our lives in every way shape and form, and that's what 'Love In The Time of Covid' is about,” Elfman says. “An expression of the borderline madness that so many of us have been experiencing. Lord knows I have."

The video for "Love in the Time of Covid," created by Berit Gwendolyn Gilma & Sven Gutjahr, was shot in Paris and illustrates the song's themes. It's pretty freaky. "I wrote it from the viewpoint of a young man going crazy in his apartment. Creators Gutjahr and Gilma had the idea to turn the lead character into a green skinned animal-like creature. As many us feel completely alienated in this insane new world we live in, and I thought it was an interesting idea.”

Watch the video below.