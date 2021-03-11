Danny Elfman says “Kick Me I’m a Celebrity!” on new single & video

Composer and onetime Oingo Boingo frontman Danny Elfman is releasing a new single on the 11th day of every month in 2021 and the March edition is "Kick Me," a near metal track with pummelling drums and screams of "Kick me! I'm a celebrity!" Being an Elfman composition there is still an orchestrated grandness to it, but this one stays mostly on the rock side.

"I was feeling particularly mellow one day last summer," says Danny of its creation. "I decided to write this very chill song for everyone who wants to put something on that will really help them zone out and relax." The song features Danny on vocals, guitars and synths, with drums by Josh Freese (The Vandals, NIN, Devo), guitars by Warren Fitzgerald (The Vandals, The Offspring, Dweezil Zappa), bass by Stu Brooks (Dub Trio, Lady Gaga, 50 Cent), percussion by Sidney Hopson (LA Philharmonic) and Joe Martone (Hollywood Chamber Orchestra) and strings by the Lyris Quartet (Kraftwerk, Ben Harper).

The video, directed by Petros Papahadjopoulos, is equally amped up (and carries a warning for people with photosensitive epilepsy). Watch that below.