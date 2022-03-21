Danny Elfman share new Trent Reznor collab “Native Intelligence” from ‘Big Mess’ deluxe box set

Last year, Trent Reznor collaborated with Danny Elfman on a new version of "True," which was on Danny's 2020 album Big Mess. They've now reworked "Native Intelligence" as well, with Trent on lead vocals. You can listen to that below.

"True" and "Native Intelligence" will both appear on a new collector’s edition box set of Big Mess, that includes the original 18-song album, plus another double album's worth of remixes and reinterpretations, including previously released tracks with HEALTH, Squarepusher, Xiu Xiu and clipping, plus unreleased tracks featuring Rebekah Del Rio, FEVER333, Blixa Bargeld and more. it also comes with a "life-sized light up model of Danny’s peculiar hand," a 20 page stitched soft cover lyric booklet, and a 12” x 9” art print, signed by Danny himself. You can check out the tracklist and box set packaging below and you can order it now.

Danny Elfman will be performing live at Coachella in April.

BIG MESS DELUXE BOX SET

Big Mess Track list: Side A

Sorry

True

In Time

Everybody Loves You

Side B

Dance With The Lemurs

Serious Ground

Choose Your Side

We Belong

Side C

Happy

Just A Human

Devil Take Away

Love In The Time Of COVID

Native Intelligence

Side D

Better Times

Cruel Compensation

Kick Me

Get Over It

Insects

Bonus Discs Track List:

Side A

We Belong (Rafiq Bhatia Remix)

Serious Ground (Xiu Xiu Remix)

Happy (33EMYBW Remix)

Insects (Machine Girl Insecticidal Tendencies Remix)

In Time (HEALTH Remix)

Side B

Kick Me (Zach Hill Remix)

Sorry (Kid606 Remix)

Everybody Loves You (Boris Remix)

We Belong (Squarepusher Remix)

Side C

Kick Me (Zach Hill Remix V2 Zach Plays Drums)

Insects (Debugged & Refucked Machine Girl Remix)

Insects (Stu Brooks Remix)

In Time (It All Falls Down – clipping. Remix)

Side D

True (feat. Trent Reznor)

# Native Intelligence (feat. Trent Reznor)

Kick Me (feat. FEVER333)

In Time (feat. Blixa Bargeld)

We Belong (feat. Rebekah Del Rio)