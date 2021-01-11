Danny Elfman shares “alien orchestral chamber punk” song “Sorry” (watch the video)

Composer and former Oingo Boingo frontman Danny Elfman has shared a new song, "Sorry," which is another of the songs, like "Happy," that he'd written especially for his 2020 Coachella performance that ended up not happening due to the pandemic. "'Sorry' was the first song I’ve written for myself in a long time,” Elfman says. “It began as an obsessive choral-chant instrumental work, which at the time I called ‘alien orchestral chamber punk’ and evolved slowly into a song. I was surprised by the amount of rage I'd been storing inside myself which came bursting out as soon as I applied my voice.”

The creepy, animated video for the song was made by Jesse Kanda, who has worked with Arca, FKA Twigs, and Bjork, and like the song, it was created for the Coachella performance. Watch that below.

As for Coachella, the 2021 edition is still currently scheduled for April though there have been reports of it moving to October (which is when Dr Fauci says concerts may realistically be able to happen again). No official word yet, so stay tuned.