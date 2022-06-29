Danny Elfman shares Iggy Pop collab from upcoming remix album ‘Bigger. Messier.’

Danny Elfman has announced Bigger. Messier., a remix album featuring tracks from last year's Big Mess. It features new and recent collaborations with Trent Reznor, Boris, Blixa Bargeld (Einstürzende Neubauten), HEALTH, Squarepusher, Rafiq Bhatia, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, The Locust, Machine Girl, Boy Harsher and more. “At the onset of the Bigger. Messier. I asked the same thing of every artist: 'express me through your own eyes,'" says Elfman. "Not only was I surprised at the artists that wanted to participate, but completely blown away by what everyone contributed. There’s a tremendous amount of diversity represented throughout."

Along with the announcement, Danny has shared a new version of "Kick Me" featuring Iggy Pop. Danny says it "not only serves as a reinvention of the song vocally, but instrumentally as well. This record became such an enjoyment of experimentation and relinquishing control of my own work in a way that I’ve never done before.” Iggy gives quite the vocal performance and you can listen to that, and the original version of "Kick Me," below.

Bigger. Messier. will be out August 12 via ANTI-/Epitaph.

BIGGER. MESSIER.

We Belong (Squarepusher Remix) - 7:13

Happy (LITTLE SNAKE DYING IN THE CLUB EDITION) - 2:47

Happy (33EMYBW Remix) - 3:00

Sorry (S Remix) - 6:09

We Belong (Rafiq Bhatia Remix) - 3:38

Kick Me (Zach Hill Remix) - 3:03

Insects (Machine Girl Insecticidal Tendencies Remix) - 4:29

Serious Ground (Xiu Xiu Remix) - 5:15

Cruel Compensation (The Locust Remix) - 2:21

Everybody Loves You (Boris Remix) - 5:38

True (feat. Trent Reznor) - 5:18

In Time (feat. Blixa Bargeld) - 4:41

In Time (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix) - 3:10

Native Intelligence (feat. Trent Reznor) - 4:29

Kick Me (feat. Iggy Pop) - 3:37

Kick Me (feat. Fever333) - 2:05

In Time (HEALTH Remix) - 4:58

Native Intelligence (feat. Trent Reznor - Ghostemane Natural Selection Remix) - 3:33

Happy (Boy Harsher Remix) - 4:48

True (feat. Trent Reznor - Stu Brooks Remix) - 5:59

Happy (LITTLE SNAKE LUNAR CLIMAX EDITION) - 4:26

Serious Dub (Scientist Remix) (Digital Bonus Track) - 5:00

Happy (A. Fruit Remix) (Digital Bonus Track) - 3:17