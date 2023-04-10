Danzig announces “Danzig Sings Elvis” Las Vegas show

Danzig was set to celebrate his 2020 Danzig Sings Elvis album with a tour, but the Covid pandemic had other plans. He's finally getting back to it, having played Hollywood shows last fall and in February, and he has just announced that he'll play, appropriately, Las Vegas on May 12 at The Tropicana. Tickets are on sale now.

You can pick up Danzig Sings Elvis and other Danzig/Misfits vinyl, cassettes and merch in the BV Shop.

Misfits have a few dates this summer, including NJ's Prudential Center on July 8 with The Gaslight Anthem and FEAR. All Misfits dates are listed below.

MISFITS - 2023 TOUR DATES

6/24/23 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Amphitheatre w/ Megadeth & FEAR

07/08/23 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center w/ The Gaslight Anthem & FEAR

07/15/23 Phoeniz, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre w/ AFI & FEAR