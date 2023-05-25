Danzig announces tour of self-titled debut LP with Behemoth, Twin Temple & Midnight

Danzig has been playing various albums in full on tour these past few years, and now he's announced a tour of his 1988 self-titled solo debut LP, the one with "Mother," "Twist of Cain," "Soul On Fire," and other classics. He'll be joined by Behemoth, Twin Temple, and Midnight. Tickets go on sale Friday, June at 10 AM local with presales starting Wednesday (5/31) at 10 AM local. Danzig said, "These will be the Only DANZIG Shows for the forseeable future, so do not miss this opportunity to see these rare DANZIG Performances."

The tour stops in Atlantic City, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and more (no NYC). All dates are listed below.

Danzig -- 2023 Tour Dates

8/25 Las Vegas, NV The Theatre At Virgin Hotels

8/26 Norco, CA Silver Lakes Park

8/27 Mesa. AZ Mesa Amphitheatre

9/1 Irving, TX The Pavillion At Toyota Music Factory

9/2 San Antonio, TX Boeing Center At Tech Port

9/3 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

9/6 Atlanta, GA Roxy Theatre

9/8 Alton, VA Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/9 Atlantic City, NJ Ovation Hall

9/11 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall At Fenway

9/13 Cleveland, OH Masonic Temple

9/14 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

9/16 Newport, KY Megacorp Pavillion

9/17 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom