Danzig announces tour w/ Cradle of Filth, playing ‘Lucifuge’ in CA

Danzig played his classic sophomore album, 1990's Danzig II: Lucifuge, in full at Psycho Las Vegas 2021, and he'll do it again this spring in Southern California, on May 7 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. Tiger Army, Cradle of Filth, and Crobot open, and tickets go on sale soon.

Danzig has also announced some more shows happening across the US in May, including stops in Reno, Mesa, Denver, Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, Austin, and more. He'll be joined by Cradle of Filth and Crobot for the rest of his May shows, and the Ontario, CA date is the only one that will feature a performance of Lucifuge. See all dates below.

Get Danzig and Misfits vinyl and merch in the BV store.

Cradle of Filth released their thirteenth studio album, Existence is Futile, in October. Order it on black and white marble double vinyl, limited to 400 copies and exclusive to our stores.

DANZIG: 2022 TOUR

MAY 5 THURS. - RENO, NEVADA. - GRAND SIERRA RESORT - GRAND THEATRE

MAY 7 SAT. - ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA - TOYOTA ARENA - LUCIFUGE

MAY 8 SUN. - MESA, ARIZONA. - MESA AMPHITHEATRE

MAY 10 TUES. - DENVER, COLORADO. - THE MISSION BALLROOM

MAY 11 WED. - KANSAS CITY, MO. - UPTOWN THEATER

MAY 14 SAT. - CINCINNATTI, OHIO - ANDREW J BRADY ICON MUSIC CENTER

MAY 15 SUN. - ATLANTA, GEORGIA. - THE EASTERN

MAY 17 TUES. - NEW ORLEANS,LA.. - THE FILLMORE AT HARRAH'S

MAY 18 WED. - HOUSTON, TEXAS - 713 MUSIC HALL

MAY 19 THIRS. - AUSTIN, TEXAS - STUBB'S WALLER CREEK AMPHITHEATER