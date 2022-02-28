Danzig announces tour w/ Cradle of Filth, playing ‘Lucifuge’ in CA
Danzig played his classic sophomore album, 1990's Danzig II: Lucifuge, in full at Psycho Las Vegas 2021, and he'll do it again this spring in Southern California, on May 7 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. Tiger Army, Cradle of Filth, and Crobot open, and tickets go on sale soon.
Danzig has also announced some more shows happening across the US in May, including stops in Reno, Mesa, Denver, Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, Austin, and more. He'll be joined by Cradle of Filth and Crobot for the rest of his May shows, and the Ontario, CA date is the only one that will feature a performance of Lucifuge. See all dates below.
Cradle of Filth released their thirteenth studio album, Existence is Futile, in October. Order it on black and white marble double vinyl, limited to 400 copies and exclusive to our stores.
DANZIG: 2022 TOUR
MAY 5 THURS. - RENO, NEVADA. - GRAND SIERRA RESORT - GRAND THEATRE
MAY 7 SAT. - ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA - TOYOTA ARENA - LUCIFUGE
MAY 8 SUN. - MESA, ARIZONA. - MESA AMPHITHEATRE
MAY 10 TUES. - DENVER, COLORADO. - THE MISSION BALLROOM
MAY 11 WED. - KANSAS CITY, MO. - UPTOWN THEATER
MAY 14 SAT. - CINCINNATTI, OHIO - ANDREW J BRADY ICON MUSIC CENTER
MAY 15 SUN. - ATLANTA, GEORGIA. - THE EASTERN
MAY 17 TUES. - NEW ORLEANS,LA.. - THE FILLMORE AT HARRAH'S
MAY 18 WED. - HOUSTON, TEXAS - 713 MUSIC HALL
MAY 19 THIRS. - AUSTIN, TEXAS - STUBB'S WALLER CREEK AMPHITHEATER