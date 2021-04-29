Danzig talks Misfits reunion, cancel culture, his vampire film & more in new interview

Glenn Danzig shared the trailer for his new horror film, Death Rider in the House of Vampires, earlier this year, and now he's spoken to Rolling Stone about the film, as well as Misfits' reunion shows, the cancelled Danzig Sings Elvis shows, and more. There's no official release date yet for Death Rider, but Danzig says, "We’ve already got a plan to go to theaters with it around the country."

Danzig wrote, directed, executive produced, and scored the film, and he appears in it in a supporting role as "Bad Bathory." Asked by Rolling Stone if he wrote the character for himself, Danzig says, "I started writing the script, and I had all these characters. And then eventually I was like, 'You know what? I could do this, and we won’t have to look for somebody and we get out of it cheap.' So I didn’t originally intend for me to be that character, but then I just started thinking about him, like, 'I’ll just do this one. It’s not a big part. It’d be easy. I could still do the directing.' With directing, at least for me, you’re involved in everything. People come to you with wardrobe, sets, casting; preproduction is insane. The director’s got the hardest job. I just want to make sure I’m, like, a real director and not like one of these Hollywood directors where somebody else will start the movie and then they take credit [laughs]."

In addition to getting Death Rider into theaters and promoting it, Danzig currently has two live shows scheduled, at Psycho Las Vegas and Wisconsin's Rock Fest. He had also been scheduled to play a couple of West Coast dates (priced at $169) supporting Danzig Sings Elvis. They were cancelled, of course, due to COVID, and asked if he planned to reschedule, Danzig told Rolling Stone, "Yeah, we’re talking about doing that. So we’ll see. I don’t know about in L.A., because it’s 25 percent capacity, so we’ll probably do someplace that’s a little more sane and go from there."

Meanwhile, Danzig had previously said that there would be "no more Misfits shows after MSG," which wound up not being true. Rolling Stone asked him if the Misfits reunion was done, and he answered, "I don’t know. I mean, right now, something like a Misfits show would have to be in a bigger place. And I don’t know that those places are open yet. So we’ll see. I mean, the door is open. If we do it, I would like to play some places we haven’t played yet, Texas or Florida or places like that. We haven’t done any shows in those states, and those states are fully open."

Earlier in the interview, Danzig also touched on "cancel culture," telling Rolling Stone, "People don’t understand, because everything’s so cancel-culture, woke bullshit nowadays, but you could never have the punk explosion nowadays, because of cancel culture and woke bullshit. You could never have it. It would never have happened. We’re lucky it happened when it did, because it’ll never happen again. You won’t have any of those kinds of bands ever again. Everyone’s so uptight and P.C., it’s just like, 'OK, whatever.'"

Read the interview in full on Rolling Stone.

