Daphni (Caribou’s Dan Snaith) announces new LP, shares “Cloudy”

Caribou's Dan Snaith is back with his first album as Daphni in five years -- Cherry will be out October 7 via Jialong. "There isn't anything obvious that unifies it or makes it hang together," Snaith says about the album. "I think it was good that it was made without worrying about any of that. I just made it. It's weird that when the tracks were put in what felt like the right order it took on a new coherence, where it pings quickly from one idea to the next and, at least for me, hangs together in a way that feels unified. Maybe because it's hard to avoid the musical fingerprints I leave on the music I make, whether I want to or not."

While the line between Snaith's two projects has become much more blurred in recent years -- 2021 Caribou single "You Can Do It" could've been a Daphni song -- Daphni tracks tend to be more go-hard, four-or-the-floor bangers. That is certainly the case with "Cherry," the single released last month, and this new track, "Cloudy." With crisp, modern production, a skipping beat, an alluring, jazzy piano loop and playful slice-and-diced vocals, "Cloudy" is a an airy house banger, and you can watch the visualizer below.

Meanwhile, Caribou are touring this summer, including a free NYC show at SummerStage in Central Park on July 28 with Ela Minus and Toribio. All dates are listed below.

Cherry:

1. Arrow

2. Cherry

3. Always There

4. Crimson

5. Arp Blocks

6. Falling

7. Mania

8. Take Two

9. Mona

10. Clavicle

11. Cloudy

12. Karplus

13. Amber

14. Fly Away

CARIBOU - 2022 TOUR DATES

Jul 7 Bilbao, ES BBK Live

Jul 8 Dublin, IE Iveagh Gardens

Jul 9 Lisbon, PT NOS Alive

Jul 15 Riga, LV Postivus Festival

Jul 16 Cluj Napoca, RO Electric Castle

Jul 28 New York, NY Summerstage @ Central Park FREE!

Jul 30 Montreal, QC Osheaga

Aug 10 Vilnius, LT Vilniaus Universiteto Botanikos Sodas

Aug 11 Gothenburg, SE Way Out West

Aug 12 Copenhagen, DK O / Day Fest

Aug 13 Chorzow, PL Fest Festival

Aug 14 Budapest, HU Sziget Festival

Aug 15 Bari, IT Locus Festival

Aug 20 Hasselt, BE Pukkelpop Festival

Aug 21 Biddinghuizen, NL Lowlands Festival

Aug 22 Bergen, NO USF Verftet

Aug 26 Manchester, UK WHP (with Bonobo)

Aug 27 Edinburgh, UK Connect Festival

Sep 1 Paris, FR L'Olympia

Sep 2 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique

Sep 3 Malaga, ES Cala Mijas Fest

Sep 4 Bristol, UK Forwards Festival

Sep 10-11 Florence, IT Decibel Open Air

Sep 16 Tbilisi, GE Summer Set

Sep 24 San Francisco, CA Portola Festival

Sep 25 San Diego, CA CRSSD Festival

Sep 30 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl w Jamie XX

Nov 3-6 Turin, IT Club to Club