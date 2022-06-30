Daphni (Caribou’s Dan Snaith) announces new LP, shares “Cloudy”
Caribou's Dan Snaith is back with his first album as Daphni in five years -- Cherry will be out October 7 via Jialong. "There isn't anything obvious that unifies it or makes it hang together," Snaith says about the album. "I think it was good that it was made without worrying about any of that. I just made it. It's weird that when the tracks were put in what felt like the right order it took on a new coherence, where it pings quickly from one idea to the next and, at least for me, hangs together in a way that feels unified. Maybe because it's hard to avoid the musical fingerprints I leave on the music I make, whether I want to or not."
While the line between Snaith's two projects has become much more blurred in recent years -- 2021 Caribou single "You Can Do It" could've been a Daphni song -- Daphni tracks tend to be more go-hard, four-or-the-floor bangers. That is certainly the case with "Cherry," the single released last month, and this new track, "Cloudy." With crisp, modern production, a skipping beat, an alluring, jazzy piano loop and playful slice-and-diced vocals, "Cloudy" is a an airy house banger, and you can watch the visualizer below.
Meanwhile, Caribou are touring this summer, including a free NYC show at SummerStage in Central Park on July 28 with Ela Minus and Toribio. All dates are listed below.
Cherry:
1. Arrow
2. Cherry
3. Always There
4. Crimson
5. Arp Blocks
6. Falling
7. Mania
8. Take Two
9. Mona
10. Clavicle
11. Cloudy
12. Karplus
13. Amber
14. Fly Away
CARIBOU - 2022 TOUR DATES
Jul 7 Bilbao, ES BBK Live
Jul 8 Dublin, IE Iveagh Gardens
Jul 9 Lisbon, PT NOS Alive
Jul 15 Riga, LV Postivus Festival
Jul 16 Cluj Napoca, RO Electric Castle
Jul 28 New York, NY Summerstage @ Central Park FREE!
Jul 30 Montreal, QC Osheaga
Aug 10 Vilnius, LT Vilniaus Universiteto Botanikos Sodas
Aug 11 Gothenburg, SE Way Out West
Aug 12 Copenhagen, DK O / Day Fest
Aug 13 Chorzow, PL Fest Festival
Aug 14 Budapest, HU Sziget Festival
Aug 15 Bari, IT Locus Festival
Aug 20 Hasselt, BE Pukkelpop Festival
Aug 21 Biddinghuizen, NL Lowlands Festival
Aug 22 Bergen, NO USF Verftet
Aug 26 Manchester, UK WHP (with Bonobo)
Aug 27 Edinburgh, UK Connect Festival
Sep 1 Paris, FR L'Olympia
Sep 2 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique
Sep 3 Malaga, ES Cala Mijas Fest
Sep 4 Bristol, UK Forwards Festival
Sep 10-11 Florence, IT Decibel Open Air
Sep 16 Tbilisi, GE Summer Set
Sep 24 San Francisco, CA Portola Festival
Sep 25 San Diego, CA CRSSD Festival
Sep 30 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl w Jamie XX
Nov 3-6 Turin, IT Club to Club