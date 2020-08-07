Budos Band prep ‘Long in the Tooth’, made us a horn-heavy playlist

Budos Band, the horn-fueled NYC group that incorporate everything from Fela-influenced afrobeat to Sabbath-style riffage into their sound, are celebrating their 15th anniversary this year with a new album, Long in the Tooth. “In some ways, it’s reminiscent of our first two albums The Budos Band and Budos II,” says the group's Tom Brenneck. “We branched off on Burnt Offering and V. Now, we’re still moving forward. You can play these songs on the dance-floor. We knew the horns had to stand out too. Thinking about hip-hop allowed us to put the bounce back into The Budos.”

Long in the Tooth is out October 9 via Daptone and you can listen to the awesome title track below.

We've been asking artists what they've been listening to during lockdown, and Budos Band's Andrew Greene has answered with a playlist of some of their favorite horn-centric songs, including tracks by Miles Davis, Hugh Masekela, Buddy Rich & Maynard Ferguson, Mulatu Astatke, Ray Barretto and film composer David Shire's theme to classic '70s thriller The Taking of Pelham 123. You can listen to their "Throwin' Up the Horns" playlist, and read commentary from Andrew, below.

BUDOS BAND - THROWING UP THE HORNS QUARANTINE MIX

Mulatu Astatke - "Yekatit (February)"

For old times sake, let’s start with Mulatu. The universal intensity of the parts and playing here is hypnotic and sinister.

Hugh Masekela - "The Boy’s Doin’ It"

Someone once used the phrase “NYC to Lagos” in a Budos review, but this is the real thing.

David Shire - "The Taking of Pelham 123 (Main Title)"

David Shire’s score for this film is as gritty and tough as the NYC the film depicts. I’m not going into this city to see a comedy show, I’m going to buy a knife.

Miles Davis - "Black Satin"

Miles wasn’t just fucking around.

Crow - "Evil Woman"

Crow’s tune is so 70’s it should have its own variety show.

Buddy Rich & Maynard Ferguson - "Pilatus"

Some Josef Bláha by way of the Buddy Rich band. Another 70’s track for you to live by.

Ray Barretto - "Together"

This song seems appropriate for the times. Though if the world locked in like the horns do here I think we’d be alright.

Stan Kenton & His Orchestra - "23 Degrees North - 82 Degrees West"

From beginning to end, the horns here are just awe inspiring.

The Gun - "Race with the Devil"

You might say the horns aren’t necessary on this track, but you’d be wrong.

Lucifer's Friend - "Ride the Sky"

Just three little notes, but they’ll raise the dead.