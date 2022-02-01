Dare and Kharma touring together this spring

Hardcore bands Dare and Kharma are teaming up for a tour together this spring that kicks off March 13 in Chicago and wraps up April 2 in Cincinnati. All dates are listed below.

The tour includes a Brooklyn show on March 17 at Sovereign (173 Morgan Ave), and that one's got a stacked support lineup with NJ's Shackled, Buffalo's Spaced, and locals Perfect World. Tickets are on sale.

Dare's Against All Odds made our list of Best Punk Albums of 2021. Kharma's Most Dangerous Game EP came out in 2020. Stream both below.

Dare and Kharma - 2022 Tour Dates

03/13 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

03/14 Toledo, OH – Ottawa Tavern

03/15 Buffalo, NY – Casa di Francesca’s

03/16 Gardner, MA – Eagles Hall

03/17 Brooklyn, NY – Sovereign

03/18 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

03/19 Baltimore, MD – Shamrock Inn

03/20 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

03/21 Jacksonville, FL – Archetype

03/23 Tampa, FL – Born Free Bar

03/24 Baton Rouge, LA – Phil Brady’s

03/25 Houston, TX – Satellite Bar

03/26 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground

03/27 Dallas, TX – Cheap Steaks

03/28 Tulsa, OK – Foolish Things

03/29 Little Rock, AR – Vino’s

03/30 Memphis, TN – Hi Tone

03/31 Chattanooga, TN – The Spot

04/01 Evansville, IN – Damsel’s

04/02 Cincinnati, OH – Legend’s