Dare and Kharma touring together this spring
Hardcore bands Dare and Kharma are teaming up for a tour together this spring that kicks off March 13 in Chicago and wraps up April 2 in Cincinnati. All dates are listed below.
The tour includes a Brooklyn show on March 17 at Sovereign (173 Morgan Ave), and that one's got a stacked support lineup with NJ's Shackled, Buffalo's Spaced, and locals Perfect World. Tickets are on sale.
Dare's Against All Odds made our list of Best Punk Albums of 2021. Kharma's Most Dangerous Game EP came out in 2020. Stream both below.
Dare and Kharma - 2022 Tour Dates
03/13 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
03/14 Toledo, OH – Ottawa Tavern
03/15 Buffalo, NY – Casa di Francesca’s
03/16 Gardner, MA – Eagles Hall
03/17 Brooklyn, NY – Sovereign
03/18 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
03/19 Baltimore, MD – Shamrock Inn
03/20 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
03/21 Jacksonville, FL – Archetype
03/23 Tampa, FL – Born Free Bar
03/24 Baton Rouge, LA – Phil Brady’s
03/25 Houston, TX – Satellite Bar
03/26 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground
03/27 Dallas, TX – Cheap Steaks
03/28 Tulsa, OK – Foolish Things
03/29 Little Rock, AR – Vino’s
03/30 Memphis, TN – Hi Tone
03/31 Chattanooga, TN – The Spot
04/01 Evansville, IN – Damsel’s
04/02 Cincinnati, OH – Legend’s