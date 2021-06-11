Dare prep debut LP ‘Against All Odds’ for Revelation, share new song “Different Method”

Fullerton, California straightedge up and comers Dare have been talking about their debut album for Revelation Records for a while, and now it's finally announced. It's called Against All Odds and it comes out August 20 via Rev. Speaking about the album, vocalist Angel Garcia said, "For the last 3 years, I lived in a place where I felt uncomfortable simply for the color of my skin, and the toll it had on me was something I didn’t know I had until I moved away. There’s a song [on the album] that is pretty much about that and the perpetuation against my people and others alike. It’s a feeling like you don’t have a voice after seeing the constant violence against, and unjust killings, of people of color."

The first single, "Different Method," which features Movements singer Patrick Miranda, is out now. "Most of the other songs we have pertaining to it are never so straight up, but ‘Different Method’ is all about our dedication to straight edge and being in your face. It's one of my favorite tracks on the LP," Angel says. "The songs about being straight edge and how proud we are to be a straight edge band. It may not be for everybody but it’s 100% for us. Navigating through life with a different method." It clocks in at under two-minutes, and it's a cathartic, anthemic song in the most gnarly way possible. It also absolutely fucking rips, as you can hear below.

Tracklist

1. OC Slam

2. V.O.T.

3. Never Yours

4. Different Method

5. Synthetic Love

6. Neglect

7. Dare2be

8. Better Off

9. Hard to Cope

10. All I See…

11. Fed Up