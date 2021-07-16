DARE share new song ft. Scott Vogel, pre-orders for new LP launched (get it on ltd yellow vinyl)

Pre-order Dare's new album on limited edition transparent yellow vinyl.

Fullerton, CA hardcore band DARE have shared "Hard To Cope," the second single off their anticipated debut LP Against All Odds, following the straightedge anthem "Different Method" (which we named one of the best punk songs of June). This one's noticeably more personal, and the unfiltered passion in Angel Garcia's screams is matched by the sheer intensity of the music. It features guest vocals by Terror/World Be Free's Scott Vogel, who says, "DARE is my favorite band in hardcore right now… straight edge hardcore from Orange County done to perfection." Listen below.

The album drops August 20 via Revelation Records, and pre-orders were just launched today too. We've got the limited edition transparent yellow vinyl available now in our store. Only 350 copies of this variant exist. It looks like this:

DARE are also opening Terror's upcoming tour, alongside Drain and One Step Closer. All dates are listed below.

We've got Terror and World Be Free vinyl in our shop too.

Dare -- 2021 Tour Dates

September 6 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

September 7 Henderson, NV @ Eagle Aerie Hall *

September 8 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

September 9 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction *

September 10 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

September 11 Santa Cruz, CA @ Vets Hall *

September 12 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver *

September 14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

September 15 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

September 17 Dallas, TX @ Three Links *

September 18 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Underground *

September 19 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group *

September 20 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room *

September 21 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street *

September 22 Memphis, TN @ Growlers *

September 23 Nashville, TN @ Studio 615 ^

* w/ Terror, Drain, One Step Closer

^ w/ Terror, Comeback Kid, Love Is Red, Misery Signals, Drain + more