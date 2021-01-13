Dark ambient artists Sataray & Zania Morgan prep split (stream a new track)

Two likeminded dark ambient musicians, Sataray and Zania Morgan, have teamed up for the split release Argyropoeia, which will be out on January 29 via Scry Recordings. For a little background on the project, a press release reads:

Sataray is a one-woman ambient creation. It is ceremonial in nature, using incantations, whispers, and death vocals as the blade along with layers of synth and other electronic elements, creating a raw dark terrain. She performs live rituals with her music, often in accordance with artists such as Anima Nocturna and various Butoh dancers. In the Spring of 2019, she released her first solo full-length, Nocturnum, via Scry Recordings.

Zania Morgan is the solo project of Zaskia S. Morgan (also a member of Ehecatl, Madison Mandrake, and Aixela). For the last thirteen years, ZANIA MORGAN has been performing live music for ritual events/gatherings along the West Coast, immersing her audience in an evocative pulse of dark “ritualwave” and birthing from its depth an ecstatic formula of gnosis in sound. In the Autumn of 2017, French label, Falco Invernale Records (F.I.R.), released her first physical recording on vinyl entitled Shapeshifter.

Argyropoeia is eloquently rooted in an esoteric entanglement of two women, deeply embroiled in their life’s work through audio frequencies. Many years ago, these two women crossed paths by means of a select few whom had leanings similar in design to their own. The particular artistry and path working of Anima Nocturna was most certainly at the core of that newly found unity. From the point of that meeting on, the slow weaving of a surreal conjunction took place. This is their gift to each other and to you.