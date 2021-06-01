Dark Angel & Candlemass headlining TX metal fest Hell’s Heroes

Houston, TX metal festival Hell's Heroes is returning for its next edition in 2022, on April 22-23 at White Oak Music Hall. Reformed thrash legends Dark Angel play a rare US show to headline, along with epic doomsters Candlemass, who reunited with their Epicus Doomicus Metallicus vocalist, Johan Langquist, in 2018.

The lineup also features Cirith Ungol, Riot V, Eternal Champion, Satan, Whiplash, Medieval Steel, Slough Feg, Enforcer, Night Demon, High Spirits, Haunt, Traveler, Sumerlands, Screamer, Savage Master, Bewitcher, Smoulder, Night Cobra, Natur, Solicitor, Legendary, Lady Beast, Blood Star, Warcloud, and Saber. See it in full below.

Tickets are on sale now.

HELL's HEROES 2022 LINEUP

Dark Angel

Candlemass

Cirith Ungol

Riot V

Eternal Champion

Satan

Whiplash

Medieval Steel

Slough Feg

Enforcer

Night Demon

High Spirits

Haunt

Traveler

Sumerlands

Screamer

Savage Master

Bewitcher

Smoulder

Night Cobra

Natur

Solicitor

Legendary

Lady Beast

Blood Star

Warcloud

Saber