Dark Angel & Candlemass headlining TX metal fest Hell’s Heroes
Houston, TX metal festival Hell's Heroes is returning for its next edition in 2022, on April 22-23 at White Oak Music Hall. Reformed thrash legends Dark Angel play a rare US show to headline, along with epic doomsters Candlemass, who reunited with their Epicus Doomicus Metallicus vocalist, Johan Langquist, in 2018.
The lineup also features Cirith Ungol, Riot V, Eternal Champion, Satan, Whiplash, Medieval Steel, Slough Feg, Enforcer, Night Demon, High Spirits, Haunt, Traveler, Sumerlands, Screamer, Savage Master, Bewitcher, Smoulder, Night Cobra, Natur, Solicitor, Legendary, Lady Beast, Blood Star, Warcloud, and Saber. See it in full below.
Tickets are on sale now.
HELL's HEROES 2022 LINEUP
Dark Angel
Candlemass
Cirith Ungol
Riot V
Eternal Champion
Satan
Whiplash
Medieval Steel
Slough Feg
Enforcer
Night Demon
High Spirits
Haunt
Traveler
Sumerlands
Screamer
Savage Master
Bewitcher
Smoulder
Night Cobra
Natur
Solicitor
Legendary
Lady Beast
Blood Star
Warcloud
Saber