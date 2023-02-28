Dark Angel performing ‘Darkness Descends’ in full in NYC & LA this spring

Thrash metal greats Dark Angel will be performing their classic 1986 album Darkness Descends in two cities this spring: Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom on April 14-16 with Evil Dead, and then NYC's Irving Plaza on June 3 with Prong, Whiplash and Ready for Death (featuring members of Milhouse, Pelican, and Race Traitor).

In between those dates, Dark Angel will headline the first night of Milwaukee Metal Fest on May 26 with Napalm Death, Dying Fetus, Corrosion of Conformity, Crowbar, and more. MMF does not list them as performing Darkess Descends, however.

Tickets for Irving Plaza go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 AM. Check out posters for NYC, LA and MMF below.

DARK ANGEL - 2023 TOUR DATES

April 16 - Los Angeles - Teragram Ballroom w/ Evil Dead ^

May 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

June 2 - NYC - Irving Plaza w/ Prong, Whiplash and Ready for Death ^

^ playing Darkness Descends in full