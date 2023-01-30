Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds & Blackbraid going on 2023 Decibel tour

The 2023 Decibel Magazine Tour has been announced, with Swedish black metal vets Dark Funeral headlining, plus death metal lifers Cattle Decapitation, death metal newcomers 200 Stab Wounds, and indigenous black metal act Blackbraid. Tickets go on sale Friday (2/3) at 10 AM local time. Cattle Decapitation vocalist Travis Ryan says, "Dark Funeral are great guys, and we look forward to jamming alongside them; Metal Blade Records has told us many good things about labelmates 200 Stab Wounds so it will be good to finally meet and see them! What Blackbraid is doing is super sick, and we do love our black metal, so all in all its looking to be quite an awesome run!"

The tour hits NYC on May 24 at Irving Plaza, though Blackbraid is not currently billed on that show (probably because of their upcoming NYC show with Hulder and Aeviterne). All dates are listed below.

Dark Funeral released their new album We Are the Apocalypse last year, and Blackbraid released their debut album Blackbraid I to much acclaim. Cattle Decapitation and 200 Stab Wounds both have anticipated new albums on the way (Cattle Decap's is called Terrasite).

Dark Funeral / Cattle Decapitation / 200 Stab Wounds / Blackbraid -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 11, 2023 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

May 12, 2023 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

May 13, 2023 - El Rey - Albuquerque, NM

May 15, 2023 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

May 16, 2023 - Empire Control Room - Austin, TX

May 17, 2023 - The Warehouse - Houston, TX

May 19, 2023 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

May 20, 2023 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

May 21, 2023 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

May 23, 2023 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

May 24, 2023 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY *

May 26, 2023 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC

May 27, 2023 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

May 28, 2023 - Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

May 30, 2023 - The Metro - Chicago, IL

May 31, 2023 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

June 2, 2023 - The Summit - Denver, CO

June 3, 2023 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

June 5, 2023 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

June 6, 2023 - The Vogue Theater - Vancouver, BC

June 7, 2023 - The Roseland Ballroom -Portland, OR

June 9, 2023 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

June 10, 2023 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

*=no Blackbraid