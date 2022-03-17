Darkest Hour announce ‘Deliver Us’ 15th anniversary tour w/ Zao, Bloodlet, Toxic Holocaust

Metalcore vets Darkest Hour have announced a tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of 2007's Deliver Us, with stacked support from long-running thrashers Toxic Holocaust and fellow veteran metalcore bands Zao and Bloodlet, varying by date. After the tour, the band will hit the studio to record their 10th album, which is being entirely funded via Patreon.

The tour kicks off in San Francisco on June 30 and wraps up in DC on July 16, and there's a Brooklyn date on July 14 at Saint Vitus. That one's with Zao and Bloodlet. Tickets for that one are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Darkest Hour -- 2022 Tour Dates

June 30 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill *

July 1 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

July 2 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater *

July 3 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 *

July 5 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *

July 7 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club %

July 8 Chicago, IL @ Reggies ^

July 9 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary ^

July 10 Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse ^

July 12 Worcester, MA @ Palladium ^

July 13 Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft’s ^

July 14 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus ^

July 16 Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

* w/ Toxic Holocaust

% w/ Zao & Cobra Czar

^ w/ Zao & Bloodlet

--

