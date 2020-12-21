Darkside are back, ready new album ‘Spiral’ (listen to “Liberty Bell”)

Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington put Darkside in deep freeze back in 2014, not long after releasing their excellent debut, but they've thawed it out and will release their second album, Spiral, in spring 2021 via Matador. The pair began writing new material in 2018, finished the record a year ago, and it's now in the can, having been the mixed by Rashad Becker and mastered by Heba Kadry.

Cover art, tracklist and other details have yet to be released but Darkside have just released the album's first single, the laid back, groovy "Liberty Bell." It's a pretty terrific first taste and you can listen to that, and check out the single's artwork, below.

Darkside released Psychic Live back in November.