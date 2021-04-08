Darkside detail new album ‘Spiral,’ share “The Limit”

Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington have announced details of their long-awaited, highly anticipated new Darkside album, Spiral. The album will be out July 23 via Matador, and Jaar and Harrington began the basic tracks over a week's session in the summer of 2018. They wrote a song a day, but then spent a lot of time shaping and massaging them into completed form.

"From the beginning, Darkside has been our jam band," Jaar says. "Something we did on days off."

"When we reconvened, it was because we really couldn't wait to jam together again.” Harrington adds. “It felt like it was time again. We do things in this band that we would never do on our own. Darkside is the third being in the room that just kind of occurs when we make music together."

With the news comes a new single, "The Limit." It's groovy, it's slinky, it's low key but engaging. It's Darkside. Listen to that below.

Tracklist

1. Narrow Road

2. The Limit

3. The Question Is To See It All

4. Lawmaker

5. I’m The Echo

6. Spiral

7. Liberty Bell

8. Inside Is Out There

9. Only Young