Darkside releasing new album this week, share “Spiral House” film
Darkside have announced a new album, Live at Spiral House, that will be out this Friday, June 9 via Matador. The album is described as a "loose and playful collection of jams" that were recorded at rehearsals in Los Angeles last year, with Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington joined by drummer and regular collaborator Tlacael Esparza.
“When we decided to get the band back together with Tlac, we knew we needed a space where we could explore what that meant," says Jaar. "After a couple of months of rehearsals, we started inviting friends and family to the space and many of these recordings share the fun and cozy spirit of that time." Harrington adds, "I probably played every Jerry Garcia riff I know in every key over the course of Spiral House. You'd be surprised how good 'China Cat Sunflower' sounds on ‘Narrow Road’!"
You can watch a short Spiral House documentary below.
Darkside are also on tour in the UK and Europe this month and those dates are listed below.
Live at Spiral House
1. Liberty Bell
2. Golden Arrow / The Limit
3. Freak, Go Home
4. Dream (interlude)
5. Heart Jam
6. Question is to See it All
7. Lero
DARKSIDE - 2023 TOUR DATES
Mon June 5 - Paris, France @ Trianon SOLD OUT
Mon June 6 - Paris, France @ Trianon SOLD OUT
Thu June 8 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound
Fri June 9 - Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound
Sun June 11 - Toulouse, France @ Bikini
Mon June 12 - Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks
Wed June 14 - Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royale SOLD OUT
Thu June 16 Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
Sun June 18, London, UK @ Koko SOLD OUT
Mon June 19, London, UK @ Koko SOLD OUT