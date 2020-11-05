Darkside share live album recorded in 2014

Darkside, the early-2010s electro-prog duo of Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington, only made one album -- 2013's great Psychic -- before calling it quits in 2014 with a final tour. One of their last shows -- their July 17, 2014 performance at Belgium's Dour festival -- has now been released as a live album. The hour-long performance opens with a nearly 17-minute version of "Freak, Go Home," as well as great-sounding versions of "Heart," "Metatron," "The Only Shrine I've Seen," "Paper Trails" and "Golden Arrow."

PSYCHIC LIVE JULY 17 2014 is a name-your-price download from Bandcamp and you can listen below.

Psychic made our list of Best Albums of the 2010s; check out pics from Darkside's final show.