Darkthrone announce new album ‘Astral Fortress’

Norwegian black metal legends Darkthrone have announced a followup to 2021's Eternal Hails......, Astral Fortress, due October 28 via Peaceville (pre-order). Fenriz calls it "an epic journey of old metal," and adds, "As usual, Ted [Nocturno Culto] makes music by playing himself and riffs just come to me. I think since 2016's Arctic Thunder, we have mostly been inspired by our own back catalogue. I can hear many of my riffs eventually sounding like a plethora of bands but this seldom seems to correlate with what others hear. As you’ll know by now I never talk about the lyrics or the inspiration behind them and I would never want any lyrics that I like of others to be explained to me but I will tell you this, it is darker than ever, it is seething with hell."

A trailer is out now, with a (pretty funny) introduction by Fenriz, and a clip of new music. Check it out below...

Tracklist

1. Caravan Of Broken Ghosts [07:53]

2. Impeccable Caverns Of Satan [05:34]

3. Stalagmite Necklace [05:22]

4. The Sea Beneath The Seas Of The Sea [10:10]

5. Kevorkian Times [04:27]

6. Kolbotn, West Of The Vast Forests [01:54]

7. Eon 2 [04:40]