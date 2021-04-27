Darkthrone announce new album, ‘Eternal Hails’

Norway's Darkthrone made some of the most influential black metal albums of the '90s, and although guitarist Zephyrous left in 1993, the core duo of vocalist/guitarist Nocturno Culto and drummer Fenriz have continued releasing quality music together, most recently 2019's Old Star, which appeared on a number of year-end lists. Now they've announced a new album, Eternal Hails, due out June 25. Fenriz describes it as "Five heavy dinosaurs looking in wonder and bewilderment at the stars," and Nocturno Culto says:

When I was a kid growing up with metal I kept looking for bands with long songs. Black Sabbath had many, and Celtic Frost’s ‘Dawn Of Meggido’ had a long song, so I put that on in the record store and discovered another dimension of metal. Candlemass’ ‘Epicus Doomicus Metallicus’ had only long songs, so I think I bought that without even listening, and it was one of my best buys ever - an eternal inspiration for my entire career.. For us it has become a bit logical, hard to explain, but you get to build up for a different kind of listening. A three-minute song is nothing we think of at the moment. We like it this way. For now.

Eternal Hails is available for pre-order now, and you can see the cover art and tracklist below.

Meanwhile, last year, Fenriz released some recently unearthed material recorded between 1989 and 1993 under his Isengard solo project as Vårjevndøgn . Stream that below.

Darkthrone - Eternal Hails Tracklist

His Master`s Voice [07:17]

Hate Cloak [09:16]

Wake of the Awakened [08:24]

Voyage to a North Pole Adrift [09:24]

Lost Arcane City of Uppakra [07:02]