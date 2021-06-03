Darkthrone release new 9-minute song “Hate Cloak” off upcoming LP ‘Eternal Hails’

Pre-order the oxblood vinyl variant of Darkthrone's new album.

Black metal progenitors and genre darlings Darkthrone have finally unveiled a full song in advance of upcoming album Eternal Hails…… (yes, the double ellipses are correct). In now classic form, Gylve "Fenriz" Nagell and Ted "Nocturno Culto" Skjellum's deference to metal's roots are clear, and in "Hate Cloak"'s nine-minute stomp does Darkthrone pay homage to the early doom and heavy metal which gave birth to their musical career which started over 30 years ago.

"Hate Cloak" is the first and only song to be released from the album ahead of its release date (June 25 via Peaceville). Listen below.

