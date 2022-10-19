Darkthrone share “Caravan of Broken Ghosts,” first single off new LP ‘Astral Fortress’

Norwegian black metal legends Darkthrone are releasing their new album Astral Fortress next week (10/28) via Peaceville, and they've just shared its first single, "Caravan of Broken Ghosts." It's an eight-minute epic that starts out on the softer, slower side (for Darkthrone's standards), but it does eventually evolve into heavy, high-speed black metal. Fenriz says:

There is a revisit vibe of ‘Quintessence’ at first, which is a total coincidence as it is Ted's song and I wrote ‘Q’. The song then explodes into fiercer metal, pounding and catching there as well, with clever riff shifts. And then the classic doom ending. Thank you, Ted.

Check out the new song below...