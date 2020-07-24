darkwave pioneers Clan of Xymox keep it gloomy on new LP ‘Spider on the Wall’

Dutch darkwave pioneers Clan of Xymox are back with their first album in three years, Spider on the Wall. Ronny Moorings still has a great ear for this kind of electro-noir, bringing moody romance to pulsing tracks like "Lovers," "Into the Unknown" and "When We Were Young," while racing tracks like "She" and "All I Ever Know" scream for a fog-machine-enshrouded dancefloor lit with lasers. He still knows how to write big hooks and soaring choruses, too. Spider on the Wall sounds like it could've come out in 1984, and that's a good thing. If you're a fan of goth disco classics like "Muscovite Mosquito," "A Day," and "Evelyn," Clan of Xymox deliver the goods here.

Listen to Spider on the Wall, and watch videos for "She" and "All I Ever Know," below.