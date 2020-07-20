Darling is a new band ft. Windhand’s Dorthia Cotrell, Baroness’ Gina Gleason, & Leanne Martz (listen)

Darling is a new band featuring Windhand singer (and solo artist) Dorthia Cotrell, prolific shredder and Baroness guitarist Gina Gleason, and Gina's Misstallica bandmate Leanne Martz. Their first song, "Baptists," is out now, and it's a haunting, ethereal song with Dorthia's distinct, powerful voice leading the way. It's great stuff, and proceeds from the song benefit the @forthegworlsparty fund.

Dorthia says:

So Gina and Leanne and I have been playing and writing songs together for a little while now just having fun and trying to live out our childhood "all girl band" fantasies haha This is one of the songs we have been working on and we are nervous but excited to share it with you all! Its an honor and a blast to play with these two extremely talented women who I am very lucky to consider two of my best friends. You can pay what you want for the song on our Bandcamp and we've decided to donate all the proceeds to the @forthegworlsparty fund for black trans people that helps with rent and gender affirmative surgery, as this song is about someone I loved a lot who was a part of the trans community but who sadly is no longer with us as a result of the difficulties she faced just trying to be herself. This song is the first of many more to come, hope you guys like it!

Leanne adds, "I’ve always maintained that nothing is better than playing music with your best friends, and I am happy to have found a new home for my musical head and heart here with Gina and Dorthia."

Listen to the song, check out all three members' announcements, and a pic from their first jam together below...