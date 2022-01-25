Daryl Hall preps solo retrospective, touring with Todd Rundgren

While he's best known as one half of Hall & Oates, Daryl Hall has put out a lot of solo material over the years and he's about to release his first solo retrospective, titled Before After, which will be out April 1 via Sony Legacy. The double disc set features 30 songs pulled from his five solo albums (including "Dreamtime" which hit #5 in 1986), as well as six never-released performances from his Live From Daryl’s House web series.

Daryl will also be hitting the road with Todd Rundgren, who features on one of Before After's bonus tracks, for an eight date tour in April, with stops in Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Boston, NYC and Washington, DC. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Carnegie Hall on 4/14 and tickets for the whole tour are on presale now (use password DREAMTIME), and go on sale to the general public Friday, January 28 at 10 AM.

Before After Track list:

Disc One:

1. Dreamtime

2. Babs and Babs

3. Foolish Pride

4. Can’t Stop Dreaming

5. Here Comes The Rain Again (Live From Daryl’s House) with Dave Stewart

6. Someone Like You

7. Talking to You (Is Like Talking to Myself)

8. Sacred Songs

9. Right as Rain

10. Survive

11. North Star (Live From Daryl’s House) with Monte Montgomery

12. In My Own Dream (Live From Daryl’s House)

13. NYCNY

14. What’s Gonna Happen to Us

Disc Two:

1. Love Revelation

2. Fools Rush In

3. I’m in a Philly Mood

4. Send Me

5. Justify

6. Borderline

7. Stop Loving Me, Stop Loving You

8. Eyes for You (Ain’t No Doubt About It)

9. The Farther Away I Am

10. Why Was It So Easy

11. Can We Still Be Friends (Live From Daryl’s House) with Todd Rundgren

12. Cab Driver

13. Our Day Will Come (Live From Daryl’s House)

14. Laughing Down Crying (Live From Daryl’s House)

15. Problem with You (Live From Daryl’s House)

16. Neither One of Us (Wants To Be the First to Say Goodbye) (Live From Daryl’s House)

Daryl Hall - 2022 Tour Dates

April 1 – Auditorium Theatre – Chicago, IL ^

April 3 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN ^

April 5 – Atlanta Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA ^

April 7 – MGM Northfield Park – Northfield, OH ^

April 9 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA ^

April 11 – Orpheum Theatre – Boston, MA ^

April 14 – Carnegie Hall – New York, NY ^

April 16 – The Theatre at MGM National Harbor – National Harbor, MD ^

^ w/ Todd Rundgren