Dashboard Confessional announce 2021 unplugged tour with Into It. Over It., Seaheaven & more

The 2021 tour announcements keep coming, and here's one from Dashboard Confessional, who will be hitting the road for an unplugged tour following their set at Bonnaroo. They'll be playing some pretty intimate venues, and they've got support on varying dates from This Wild Life, Into It. Over It., Seahaven, and Armon Jay.

The tour hits the NYC-area for shows at Bowery Ballroom on 9/24, Long Island's NYCB Theatre at Westbury on 9/25, and NJ's Starland Ballroom on 9/26. Tickets for Bowery, Westbury, and Starland go on sale Friday (5/21) at 10 AM with various presales beforehand.

All dates are listed below. All ticket links here.

Dashboard Confessional -- 2021 Tour Dates

08/27 Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair

09/03 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

09/08 New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

09/10 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

09/11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

09/12 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

09/14 Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

09/15 Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

09/17 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

09/20 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

09/21 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

09/22 Richmond, VA @ The National

09/24 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/25 Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury

09/26 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

09/29 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/30 Portland, ME @ State Theatre

10/01 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/02 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/04 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

10/05 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

10/07 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/08 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

10/09 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

10/10 Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church

10/12 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/14 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/15 Omaha, NE @ Holland Center

10/16 Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

10/17 Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

10/20 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/23 San Diego, CA @ Soma

10/27 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

10/28 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/30 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

10/31 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/05 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

This Wild Life supports 9/8-10/2

Into It Over It supports 10/4-10/17

Seahaven supports 10/20-10/31

Armon Jay supports 9/8-10/31