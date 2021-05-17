Dashboard Confessional announce 2021 unplugged tour with Into It. Over It., Seaheaven & more
The 2021 tour announcements keep coming, and here's one from Dashboard Confessional, who will be hitting the road for an unplugged tour following their set at Bonnaroo. They'll be playing some pretty intimate venues, and they've got support on varying dates from This Wild Life, Into It. Over It., Seahaven, and Armon Jay.
The tour hits the NYC-area for shows at Bowery Ballroom on 9/24, Long Island's NYCB Theatre at Westbury on 9/25, and NJ's Starland Ballroom on 9/26. Tickets for Bowery, Westbury, and Starland go on sale Friday (5/21) at 10 AM with various presales beforehand.
All dates are listed below. All ticket links here.
Dashboard Confessional -- 2021 Tour Dates
08/27 Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair
09/03 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
09/08 New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
09/10 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
09/11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
09/12 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
09/14 Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
09/15 Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
09/17 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
09/20 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
09/21 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
09/22 Richmond, VA @ The National
09/24 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
09/25 Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury
09/26 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
09/29 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/30 Portland, ME @ State Theatre
10/01 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/02 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/04 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
10/05 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
10/07 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/08 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
10/09 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
10/10 Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church
10/12 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/14 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/15 Omaha, NE @ Holland Center
10/16 Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
10/17 Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom
10/20 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
10/23 San Diego, CA @ Soma
10/27 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
10/28 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/30 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
10/31 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/05 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
This Wild Life supports 9/8-10/2
Into It Over It supports 10/4-10/17
Seahaven supports 10/20-10/31
Armon Jay supports 9/8-10/31