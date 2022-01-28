Dashboard Confessional announce intimate solo shows, share new single “Burning Heart”

Dashboard Confessional's eighth album, All The Truth That I Can Tell, is due out next month, and the latest single is "Burning Heart," another stripped-back, deeply-felt acoustic song that hearkens back to the band's early days. "In the song, there’s this sense of, Okay, here we go! Are you ready? Because it’s starting!" Chris Carrabba says. "This was the first one I wrote for the new album and it’s the one outlier of the bunch. That night, I wrote a song that I was so certain of. Not that it was just good, but that it was powerful in some way, too. The conceit of this song reflects the fact that I’m holding in a lot. I have a lot to say to the person I love in this moment. The idea in this setting is that I’m here to fight for this. I wanted a song that took a look at a hard conversation with a sense of although things aren’t right now, they may be able to be set right if it’s needed badly enough, wanted badly enough. In this setting, the conceit of the song is between two people in a relationship -- well, you only hear one side. That’s the bigger part of the conceit: what if you only heard the one side of the conversation?"

Watch the accompanying video below.

Dashboard have also announced a pair of intimate album release shows for All The Truth That I Can Tell. The solo acoustic dates are in NYC (Bowery Ballroom on February 22) and Los Angeles (Troubadour on February 25), and tickets go on sale today (1/28) at 2 PM ET.

After those shows, Dashboard have a tour with Jimmy Eat World and they're also playing When We Were Young fest and the Emo's Not Dead Cruise. See all of their upcoming dates below.

DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL: 2022 TOUR

FEBRUARY 22 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom *

FEBRUARY 25 - West Hollywood, CA - The Troubadour *

FEBRUARY 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

MARCH 1 - Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

MARCH 2 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

MARCH 4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

MARCH 5 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live

MARCH 6 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

MARCH 7 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

MARCH 9 - Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre

MARCH 10 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

MARCH 11 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

MARCH 12 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

MARCH 14 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

MARCH 15 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

MARCH 17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

MARCH 18 - Coconut Creek, FL - Pavilion at Seminole Casino

MARCH 21 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

MARCH 22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

OCTOBER 22 - 24 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young #

NOVEMBER 8 – 12 – Emo’s Not Dead Cruise #

* DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL ONLY

# FESTIVAL APPEARANCES

