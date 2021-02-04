Dashboard Confessional announce virtual Valentine’s Day concert

Dashboard Confessional have announced their first virtual performance since Chris Carrabba's serious motorcycle accident. It's called 'Lonely Hearts & Lovers' and it goes down Valentine's Day (2/14) at 7 PM ET with "a never before seen version of Dashboard Confessional’s live band performing a 19-song set pulled from the band’s extensive catalog, recently filmed in 4K at Nashville, TN’s stunning Riverside Revival Church." Tickets and various merch bundles are on sale now. The stream will be replayable for 48 hours.

Chris says:

Nearly a year ago, our 20 year celebration came to a halt when everyone’s lives were changed by Covid. Then, I was in an accident that left me worried that I would never be able to play music again. I received so much kindness from people I know and people I don’t know. The kindness that I received from friends, family, and total strangers was incredible. Over the last 20 years, you have given me so much, and I am just so grateful. I can’t explain what it felt like to get back in the room with my bandmates and play music again. This year has been hard for everyone and we all are missing each other more than ever. I know we can’t be together until it is safe for everyone to do so, but I miss hearing your voices, and seeing your faces. I’d be so pleased to see you..