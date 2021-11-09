Dashboard Confessional announces new album ‘All The Truth That I Can Tell,’ shares song

Chris Carrabba has announced the eight Dashboard Confessional album, All The Truth That I Can Tell, due February 25 via Hidden Note Records/AWAL (pre-order). The album reunites Chris with producer James Paul Wisner, who helmed his first two albums, and lead single "Here's To Moving On," is a stripped-back acoustic song that hearkens back to Dashboard's early days more than most of 2018's bombastic post-hiatus album Crooked Shadows did.

"I think in this song I find myself understanding what brought me to the mat and what it takes to get up off the mat," Chris says. "Sometimes what brought you to the mat are outside forces and sometimes it’s you, yourself. Or it can be all those things. But it does seem the only thing that gets you up off the mat isn’t outside forces – it’s always you."

About the album as a whole, Chris adds, "Honesty was at the heart of the writing process, at the heart of the recording process, and at the heart of this collection of songs. I had the rare opportunity to be unflinchingly honest. But I think I would have thought in the early days that that would be commonplace. Now, I realize it’s some kind of cycle within your life and there’s great personal reward in accepting that."

Listen to the new song and watch the album trailer below...

Tracklist

Burning Heart

Everyone Else Is Just Noise

Here’s To Moving On

The Better of Me

Southbound and Sinking

Sleep In

Me and Mine

Sunshine State

Pain Free in Three Chords

Young

All The Truth That I Can Tell