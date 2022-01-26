Dashboard Confessional, Thursday, NFG, Underoath & more playing Emo’s Not Dead Cruise

Plenty of bands from the early 2000s emo boom had been consistently touring and playing festivals and putting out new records throughout the 2010s, but that hasn't stopped When We Were Young Fest's announcement from causing people to talk about What It All Means that a bunch of aughts-era emo bands can sell out three days of a festival, and it hasn't stopped a Warped Tour-friendly 2022 cruise from calling itself "Emo’s Not Dead Cruise: Sailed On A Sea Of Tears." Alas, that's what it's called, and it goes down from November 8 - 12 from LA to Mexico and back with Dashboard Confessional, Underoath, New Found Glory, Thursday, Plain White T's, Silverstein, Hawthorne Heights, Yellowcard's William Ryan Key, Cassadee Pope, Emery, the live debut of Your Broken Hero (the band of Emo's Not Dead's Matt Cutshall), and live band emo karaoke. Tickets go on pre-sale Thursday (1/27) at 8 AM Pacific.

New Found Glory are also on the just-announced Furnace Fest lineup. Thursday are on tour now and playing NYC tonight (1/26) (and also playing When We Were Young), Underoath are gearing up for a headlining tour, and Dashboard Confessional have an upcoming co-headlining tour with Jimmy Eat World (who both also play WWWY).

It'd also be cool if a cruise called "Emo's Not Dead" could book, like, any of the awesome newer emo bands, but what are you gonna do.

--

The Year That Emo Broke: The 20 Best Emo Albums of 2001