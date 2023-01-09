Daughter announce new LP ‘Stereo Mind Game,’ share “Be On Your Way” (watch video)

Daughter have announced their third studio album, Stereo Mind Game, due April 7 via Glassnote Records (pre-order). It follows 2016's Not To Disappear, and their 2017 video game soundtrack Music from Before The Storm. The trio of Elena Tonra, Igor Haefeli, and Remi Aguilella made the announcement with the single "Be On Your Way," and accompanying music video created by Tiff Pritchett. The song opens quietly and fluttering, then gives way to lightly-distorted noise, clattering percussion and chopped-up vocal samples under Elena's enduring voice. The video is similarly kaleidoscopic, with layers of lo-fi photography overlapping one another. Watch "Be On Your Way" below.

Stereo Mind Game sees Daughter broaden their sound: Igor lends backing vocals to certain songs, marking the first time Elena's voice is not on its own, and the album features London-based string orchestra 12 Ensemble and orchestration by Josephine Stephenson. Check out the album art and tracklist below.

Daughter, Stereo Mind Game loading...

Stereo Mind Game Tracklisting

1. Intro

2. Be On Your Way

3. Party

4. Dandelion

5. Neptune

6. Swim Back

7. Junkmail

8. Future Lover

9. (Missed Calls)

10. Isolation

11. To Rage

12. Wish I Could Cross The Sea