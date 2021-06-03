Daughters’ Alexis Marshall announces debut solo album, shares new song

Last summer, Daughters vocalist Alexis Marshall released the standalone solo single "Nature In Three Movements," which was from the sessions of his not-yet-announced debut solo album. We've been anticipating the album ever since, and now it's finally been announced. It's called HOUSE OF LULL . HOUSE OF WHEN, and it's due July 23 via Sargent House. The album was produced by Seth Manchester and it features Alexis' Daughters bandmate Jon Syverson, along with Linga Ignota and Evan Patterson (Jaye Jayle, Young Widows).

Along with the announcement comes the six-minute lead single "Hounds in the Abyss," a pounding, haunting industrial song that's keeping our hopes high for this record. Listen and watch the Jeremy W-directed video below.

Tracklist

Drink From The Oceans . Nothing Can Harm You

Hounds in the Abyss

It Just Doesn’t Feel Good Anymore

Youth As Religion .

Religion as Leader

No Truth in the Body

Open Mouth

They Can Lie There Forever

Night Coming