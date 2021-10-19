Dave announces 2022 North American tour

UK rapper Dave released his great sophomore album, We're All Alone In This Together, back in July. He'd already revealed a run of February and March shows in Europe and the UK supporting it, and now he's added a new North American leg to his tour. It runs through April and May, with stops in San Francisco, Vancouver, Chicago, NYC, Boston, Atlanta, Montreal, Toronto, and more, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is at Irving Plaza on May 5. Tickets for that, and all dates, go on sale Friday 10/22 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday 10/20 at 10 AM local time.

DAVE: 2022 TOUR

15 Feb, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

17 Feb, Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

18 Feb, Bournemouth, International Centre

19 Feb, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

21 Feb, LONDON, THE O2

22 Feb, London, The O2

24 Feb, Manchester, AO Arena

25 Feb, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

26 Feb, Leeds, First Direct Arena

27 Feb, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena

01 Mar, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

03 Mar, Dublin, 3Arena

26 Apr, San Francisco, The Regency Ballroom

27 Apr, Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom

29 Apr, Chicago, Metro

01 May, Silver Spring, The Fillmore

05 May, New York, Irving Plaza

06 May, Boston, Paradise Rock Club

08 May, Atlanta, Terminal West

10 May, Montreal, Corona Theatre

13 May, Toronto, Rebel