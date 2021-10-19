Dave announces 2022 North American tour

UK rapper Dave released his great sophomore album, We're All Alone In This Together, back in July. He'd already revealed a run of February and March shows in Europe and the UK supporting it, and now he's added a new North American leg to his tour. It runs through April and May, with stops in San Francisco, Vancouver, Chicago, NYC, Boston, Atlanta, Montreal, Toronto, and more, and you can see all dates below.
The NYC show is at Irving Plaza on May 5. Tickets for that, and all dates, go on sale Friday 10/22 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday 10/20 at 10 AM local time.
DAVE: 2022 TOUR
15 Feb, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
17 Feb, Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
18 Feb, Bournemouth, International Centre
19 Feb, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
21 Feb, LONDON, THE O2
22 Feb, London, The O2
24 Feb, Manchester, AO Arena
25 Feb, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
26 Feb, Leeds, First Direct Arena
27 Feb, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena
01 Mar, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
03 Mar, Dublin, 3Arena
26 Apr, San Francisco, The Regency Ballroom
27 Apr, Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom
29 Apr, Chicago, Metro
01 May, Silver Spring, The Fillmore
05 May, New York, Irving Plaza
06 May, Boston, Paradise Rock Club
08 May, Atlanta, Terminal West
10 May, Montreal, Corona Theatre
13 May, Toronto, Rebel