Dave Chappelle adds more socially distant Austin shows this weekend

Two weeks ago, Dave Chappelle cancelled the remainder of his Austin shows after testing positive for COVID-19. His representative said he quarantined after contracting the virus, and now he's returning to the stage: he just announced three new "Dave Chappelle and Friends" shows happening this weekend, February 5, 6, and 7 at Stubb's.

Like previous dates, the new shows will be socially distant, with reserved table seating, a mask requirement, and mandatory on-site rapid Antigen testing required to enter. Tickets go on sale today (2/3) at 5 PM CST.

Chappelle tested positive for COVID not long after being photographed with Elon Musk and Grimes, the latter of whom had recently had the virus herself, but according to Joe Rogan, who was also in the pictures, Grimes didn't give Chappelle COVID.